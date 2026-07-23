Arts Agenda: Galleries galore
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at designshop | Thursday, July 23 | 4:00 - 7:00 PM
"Architectural firm designshop holds a grand opening for its new office space AND also hosts an art show. Three visionary artists with unique inspirations, interpretations, and techniques combine for one fantastic show curated by Ken Hall."
"Architectural firm designshop holds a grand opening for its new office space AND also hosts an art show. Three visionary artists with unique inspirations, interpretations, and techniques combine for one fantastic show curated by Ken Hall."
at Goetze Art & Design | Thursday, July 23 | 5:30 - 8:00 PM
"Through acrylic, watercolor, and gouache, both artists capture moments of joy, movement, and quiet observation in nature through expressive, gestural paintings. Meet the artists, explore the exhibition, and help us toast an exciting first year in our Laurelwood home."
"Through acrylic, watercolor, and gouache, both artists capture moments of joy, movement, and quiet observation in nature through expressive, gestural paintings. Meet the artists, explore the exhibition, and help us toast an exciting first year in our Laurelwood home."
at ANF Architects | Friday, July 24 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
"Illuminate invites viewers to experience art glass beyond its traditional setting. While stained glass is often associated with sunlight and windows, Hendrix's work demonstrates how glass transforms under changing light conditions, creating rich reflections, subtle color shifts, and unexpected visual depth."
"Illuminate invites viewers to experience art glass beyond its traditional setting. While stained glass is often associated with sunlight and windows, Hendrix's work demonstrates how glass transforms under changing light conditions, creating rich reflections, subtle color shifts, and unexpected visual depth."
at Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum | Onstage July 24 - August 1
"Unlike any traditional play, White Rabbit Red Rabbit features no rehearsals, no director, and no prior preparation. Each evening, a different actor walks onstage and opens the script for the very first time in front of the audience. Together, performer and audience embark on a shared journey of surprise, vulnerability, humor, and discovery, making every performance completely unique."
Checking on the Arts: Executive Producer Julia Hinson joins Kacky Walton to discuss the production.
"Unlike any traditional play, White Rabbit Red Rabbit features no rehearsals, no director, and no prior preparation. Each evening, a different actor walks onstage and opens the script for the very first time in front of the audience. Together, performer and audience embark on a shared journey of surprise, vulnerability, humor, and discovery, making every performance completely unique."
Checking on the Arts: Executive Producer Julia Hinson joins Kacky Walton to discuss the production.
at W.C. Handy Park | Saturday, July 25 | 2:00 - 7:00 PM
"Music Export Memphis will celebrate a decade of making Memphis a city of choice for musicians at a free, public Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 25 at W.C. Handy Park on historic Beale Street! The event is open and free to attend."
"Music Export Memphis will celebrate a decade of making Memphis a city of choice for musicians at a free, public Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 25 at W.C. Handy Park on historic Beale Street! The event is open and free to attend."
at Ballet Memphis | Saturday, July 25 | 12:00 - 3:00 PM
"Ballet Memphis will open its doors to the community Saturday, July 25, for an Open House celebration featuring dance classes, face painting, crafts, Pilates and fitness demonstrations, local food vendors, and a special performance by the Summer Advanced Intensive program."
"Ballet Memphis will open its doors to the community Saturday, July 25, for an Open House celebration featuring dance classes, face painting, crafts, Pilates and fitness demonstrations, local food vendors, and a special performance by the Summer Advanced Intensive program."
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Saturday, July 25 | 7:30 PM
"Kid Maestro is a Memphis-based producer and performer who uses music as a vehicle for vulnerability, growth, and deep human connection... Bartholomew Jones is a Memphis emcee and culture maker working at the leading edge of Southern Futurism — a vision of Black Southern identity rooted in the conviction that God don’t make no junk."
"Kid Maestro is a Memphis-based producer and performer who uses music as a vehicle for vulnerability, growth, and deep human connection... Bartholomew Jones is a Memphis emcee and culture maker working at the leading edge of Southern Futurism — a vision of Black Southern identity rooted in the conviction that God don’t make no junk."