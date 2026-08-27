WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, August 27, 2026

— As of Wednesday evening, Memphis Light, Gas and Water had focused its power restoration efforts on the remaining 10,000 homes and businesses affected by last Saturday’s storm.

— Tennessee will receive more than $751 million from a settlement with Meta over online protections for children.

— Callers to Memphis 911 now can request services for mental health emergencies.

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