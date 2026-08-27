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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, August 27, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:22 AM CDT
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wknofm.org

— As of Wednesday evening, Memphis Light, Gas and Water had focused its power restoration efforts on the remaining 10,000 homes and businesses affected by last Saturday’s storm.

— Tennessee will receive more than $751 million from a settlement with Meta over online protections for children.

— Callers to Memphis 911 now can request services for mental health emergencies.

Additional reading:

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks to reporters at a press conference after opening arguments took place in the Meta trial over a lawsuit brought by US states about social media addiction at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Oakland, California, on August 18, 2026.
Top News | NPR
Learn more: Meta, states agree to $17 billion settlement in child safety trial
John Ruwitch
Meta settlement means new restrictions on nighttime and school-time scrolling for kids
Rhitu Chatterjee
WKNO host Darel Snodgrass and his wife Judy stand in front of the enormous tree that fell during Saturday's storm, entirely blocking the only entrance to their street near the University area of Memphis.
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Could have been worse: MLGW chief on power restoration after Saturday storm
Christopher Blank

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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