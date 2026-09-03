WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 3, 2026

— SpaceXAI is planning to build another data center in Southaven on land newly acquired from the city.

— Memphis’ Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library once again has working escalators, which were designed as the primary way of getting to the reference desk on the second floor.

— Senatobia, Mississippi’s police chief has been fired after a news outlet reported that he used – and bragged about using – racial slurs in private text messages.

— The Sierra Club of Tennessee says the Trump administration's decision to scrap $7.6 billion in clean energy grants across the US has impacted eight specific projects.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker