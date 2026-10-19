WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 19, 2026

— Last week’s opening day turnout of early voting for the November 3rd elections rivaled the 2018 midterms.

— About 200 people attended Saturday’s No Kings rally in Memphis’ Berclair neighborhood.

— On Friday, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Memphis Safe Task Force has no end date.

— International Paper has revealed that DS Smith PLC is the name of its planned overseas spinoff that was announced more than a year ago.

— A coalition of nonprofits, faith groups, and the United Way of Greater Nashville is collaborating to reduce the number of unhoused people across Tennessee.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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