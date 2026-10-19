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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 19, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:46 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Last week’s opening day turnout of early voting for the November 3rd elections rivaled the 2018 midterms.

— About 200 people attended Saturday’s No Kings rally in Memphis’ Berclair neighborhood.

— On Friday, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Memphis Safe Task Force has no end date.

— International Paper has revealed that DS Smith PLC is the name of its planned overseas spinoff that was announced more than a year ago.

— A coalition of nonprofits, faith groups, and the United Way of Greater Nashville is collaborating to reduce the number of unhoused people across Tennessee.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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