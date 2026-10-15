Arts Agenda: Séances, spirits, and sounds
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Riverside Drive | Saturday, October 17 & Sunday, October 18
"RiverArtsFest is the largest and longest-running fine arts festival in the region, and is currently ranked #17 top fine arts festival in the nation by Sunshine Artist's 200 Best. The festival will feature a juried artist market with over 160 artists from around the country, live local music, and hands-on art activities for the whole family."
"RiverArtsFest is the largest and longest-running fine arts festival in the region, and is currently ranked #17 top fine arts festival in the nation by Sunshine Artist's 200 Best. The festival will feature a juried artist market with over 160 artists from around the country, live local music, and hands-on art activities for the whole family."
at Overton Park Shell | Friday, October 16 | 7:00 PM
"An unforgettable night of collaboration benefiting MEM! Music Export Memphis' annual benefit is back with a brand new name and all the innovation and collaboration you've come to love and expect: it's The Co-Lab benefiting Music Export Memphis! ...a one-of-a-kind night of Memphis music you won't soon forget!"
"An unforgettable night of collaboration benefiting MEM! Music Export Memphis' annual benefit is back with a brand new name and all the innovation and collaboration you've come to love and expect: it's The Co-Lab benefiting Music Export Memphis! ...a one-of-a-kind night of Memphis music you won't soon forget!"
at Memphis Slim Collaboratory | Saturday, October 17 | 12:00 - 8:00 PM
"Great music. Good food. Incredible talent. And a celebration of the neighborhood that helped shape the sound of America... featuring Lil Rounds, Devin DC Crutcher, James Alexander of the Bar-Kays + MORE!"
"Great music. Good food. Incredible talent. And a celebration of the neighborhood that helped shape the sound of America... featuring Lil Rounds, Devin DC Crutcher, James Alexander of the Bar-Kays + MORE!"
at Playhouse on the Square | October 16 through October 18
"With a rich history of using Memphis music and culture as a muse for new dance, our 40th anniversary mainstage kickoff will tap into both, with two audience favorites and a highly anticipated world premiere!"
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass spoke with McMahon about the production and upcoming performances.
"With a rich history of using Memphis music and culture as a muse for new dance, our 40th anniversary mainstage kickoff will tap into both, with two audience favorites and a highly anticipated world premiere!"
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass spoke with McMahon about the production and upcoming performances.
at Lohrey Theatre inside Theatre Memphis | Onstage through November 17
"Experience the ultimate jam session inspired by the legendary night of December 4, 1956! Step inside Memphis’ Sun Records studio as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins unite for the first and only time! Featuring rock ‘n’ roll hits like Great Balls of Fire and Folsom Prison Blues."
"Experience the ultimate jam session inspired by the legendary night of December 4, 1956! Step inside Memphis’ Sun Records studio as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins unite for the first and only time! Featuring rock ‘n’ roll hits like Great Balls of Fire and Folsom Prison Blues."
Tennessee Shakespeare Company presents Love's Labor's Lost - 10th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series
Various outdoor venues | Through October 18
"The French king and a select few men have moved their court to the garden park of Navarre, where they swear to create “a little academe” that will study for three years while swearing off women: “still and contemplative in living art.” But when the Princess of France and her ladies appear, all oaths are off. With a play-title like this, is it possible nuptials will ensue?"
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Associate Artistic Producer Stephanie Shine, who is directing this year's production of Love's Labor's Lost.
"The French king and a select few men have moved their court to the garden park of Navarre, where they swear to create “a little academe” that will study for three years while swearing off women: “still and contemplative in living art.” But when the Princess of France and her ladies appear, all oaths are off. With a play-title like this, is it possible nuptials will ensue?"
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Associate Artistic Producer Stephanie Shine, who is directing this year's production of Love's Labor's Lost.
at Elmwood Cemetery | Friday, October 16 & Saturday, October 17
"Elmwood’s residents will rise once more to tell their stories. Some are haunting. Some are astonishing. Some may leave you wondering what is history, what is legend, and what might still be lurking just beyond the veil."
"Elmwood’s residents will rise once more to tell their stories. Some are haunting. Some are astonishing. Some may leave you wondering what is history, what is legend, and what might still be lurking just beyond the veil."
at The Medicine Factory | October 16 through October 25
"Visit the shop while it’s open for unique wares you won’t find anywhere else — our curated 2026 collection will feature art, décor, apparel, novelties, oddities, collectibles, and more from a carefully chosen list of 100+ spooky makers and strange artists."
"Visit the shop while it’s open for unique wares you won’t find anywhere else — our curated 2026 collection will feature art, décor, apparel, novelties, oddities, collectibles, and more from a carefully chosen list of 100+ spooky makers and strange artists."
at Cossitt Library | Saturday, October 17 | 12:00 - 3:00 PM
"A free day to make & play! Bounce around between Community Poem with Memphis Poet Laureate Bria Saulsberry, Collab Collage with Mary Jo Karimnia, Creative Embodiment Yoga with Stephanie Gonzalez, Upcycle Fashion Station with Cari’s Closet, and more!"
"A free day to make & play! Bounce around between Community Poem with Memphis Poet Laureate Bria Saulsberry, Collab Collage with Mary Jo Karimnia, Creative Embodiment Yoga with Stephanie Gonzalez, Upcycle Fashion Station with Cari’s Closet, and more!"