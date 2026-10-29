WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 29, 2026

— The state-appointed oversight board created for Memphis-Shelby Schools will be prohibited from making any decisions for another two weeks, according to Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins.

— Downtown Memphis leaders say the city’s core is making progress as it continues to recover from pandemic era changes.

— A nonpartisan group is working to ensure Tennessee voters can cast their ballots without confusion or intimidation.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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