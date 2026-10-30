WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 30, 2026

— Memphis police responded to a disturbance call at an election site Wednesday involving the mother of congressional candidate Justin J. Pearson.

— A residential development in Germantown is moving forward after city leaders approved plans for more homes.

— The superintendent of Bartlett City Schools, David Stephens, is retiring.

— Mississippi drivers are the most likely to use their phones while on the road, according to AAA Mississippi.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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