Arts Agenda: More than trick-or-treating
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | Friday, October 30 | 7:30 PM
"Explore the universe through sound in Holst's epic THE PLANETS, a masterpiece that has inspired generations of audiences - and countless film scores. In the intimate setting of the Halloran Centre, Robert Moody uncovers the fascinating ideas and musical storytelling that make this work truly out of this world."
"Explore the universe through sound in Holst's epic THE PLANETS, a masterpiece that has inspired generations of audiences - and countless film scores. In the intimate setting of the Halloran Centre, Robert Moody uncovers the fascinating ideas and musical storytelling that make this work truly out of this world."
at MoSH Lichterman Nature Center | Saturday, October 31 | 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM
"This family-friendly event is a great opportunity to take your Halloween costumes for a test drive and do some early trick-or-treating with community partners at Lichterman Nature Center! Activities Include: Pumpkin carving, Face painting, Crafts, and Animal meet-and-greets."
"This family-friendly event is a great opportunity to take your Halloween costumes for a test drive and do some early trick-or-treating with community partners at Lichterman Nature Center! Activities Include: Pumpkin carving, Face painting, Crafts, and Animal meet-and-greets."
at Memphis Botanic Garden | Sunday, November 1 | 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM
"Come celebrate the history, culture, and people of Japan. A family-friendly, interactive, and hands-on experience of Japanese culture featuring food, entertainment, games, crafts, and more."
"Come celebrate the history, culture, and people of Japan. A family-friendly, interactive, and hands-on experience of Japanese culture featuring food, entertainment, games, crafts, and more."
at Off the Walls Arts | Sunday, November 1 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM
"Located along Off the Rails Art Line — our ongoing initiative to transform a 1.5 mile decommissioned railroad line into a pedestrian trail connecting South Memphis to Downtown — LOCOmotion will feature live music by Marcella Simien & Her Lovers, kids craft workshops, and more."
"Located along Off the Rails Art Line — our ongoing initiative to transform a 1.5 mile decommissioned railroad line into a pedestrian trail connecting South Memphis to Downtown — LOCOmotion will feature live music by Marcella Simien & Her Lovers, kids craft workshops, and more."
at Kroc Center | Wednesday, November 4 | 1:30 PM
"MJW is a music education resource helping young people further advance their instrumental and/or vocal craft and allowing them to explore Jazz music as a hobby, or ultimately, a career. This program will give you an inspiring introduction to Jazz and to Memphis Jazz Workshop’s mission of creating the next generation of high-quality jazz musicians."
"MJW is a music education resource helping young people further advance their instrumental and/or vocal craft and allowing them to explore Jazz music as a hobby, or ultimately, a career. This program will give you an inspiring introduction to Jazz and to Memphis Jazz Workshop’s mission of creating the next generation of high-quality jazz musicians."
in the South Main Arts District | November 5 - 8
"The 28th edition of the Indie Memphis Film Festival returns to the big screen in the South Main Arts District November 5th - 8th at the Halloran Centre & Malco Powerhouse. This year's slate features an incredible selection of festival circuit favorites, sharp comedies, deep-dive documentaries, moving dramas, and some amazing hometowner picks!"
Checking on the Arts: Co-Executive Director Joseph Carr and Artistic Director Brandon Harris join Kacky Walton to discuss how to make the most of the festival experience.
"The 28th edition of the Indie Memphis Film Festival returns to the big screen in the South Main Arts District November 5th - 8th at the Halloran Centre & Malco Powerhouse. This year's slate features an incredible selection of festival circuit favorites, sharp comedies, deep-dive documentaries, moving dramas, and some amazing hometowner picks!"
Checking on the Arts: Co-Executive Director Joseph Carr and Artistic Director Brandon Harris join Kacky Walton to discuss how to make the most of the festival experience.