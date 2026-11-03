WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, November 3, 2026

— Voters will head to the polls today for the midterm elections.

— The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has released four videos related to the July 5 shooting death of Tyrin Johnson by two members of the National Guard.

— Memphis City Council Chair Jana Swearengen-Washington is being sued by the council’s former chief of staff for wrongful termination.

— Developers have broken ground on Union Station, a mixed-used development on the property formerly occupied by the Midtown police station at 1925 Union Ave.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker