WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, November 5, 2026

— Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn shared the stage Wednesday morning with outgoing Governor Bill Lee.

— Rep. Justin J. Pearson has acknowledged his loss to State Sen. Brent Taylor for the District 9 house seat by about 2,500 votes.

— Write-in candidate John Bradley, an aide to former Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, won the Tennessee House seat held by the late G.A. Hardaway.

— Three Memphis charter referendums were all approved by voters on Election Day.

— In Germantown, alderman Tony Salvaggio was elected mayor with 79% of the vote;

Bartlett Mayor David Parsons was reelected; and in Lakeland, Josh Roman, was elected mayor.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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