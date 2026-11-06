WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, November 6, 2026

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools is making changes to how it handles contracts following a state-ordered forensic audit.

— DeSoto County voters chose Democrat Scott Colom over incumbent Republican Cindi Hyde-Smith.

— The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released its 2026 county rankings of child well-being.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker