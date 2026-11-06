WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, November 6, 2026
— Memphis-Shelby County Schools is making changes to how it handles contracts following a state-ordered forensic audit.
— DeSoto County voters chose Democrat Scott Colom over incumbent Republican Cindi Hyde-Smith.
— The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released its 2026 county rankings of child well-being.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
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