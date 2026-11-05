Arts Agenda: Supporting artists and their craft
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Metal Museum | Thursday, November 5 - Sunday, November 8
"Bring your cherished metal items to the Museum and watch skilled artisans restore them with care. Whether it’s a family heirloom, treasured keepsake, or everyday object, our experts are ready to give it new life. Proceeds from Repair Days support the Museum’s vital programs, including exhibitions, our apprenticeship program, M4 on Tour, and the Forging the Future after-school program."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Kayla Wright, the Metal Museum’s communications manager, about the event.
Darel will broadcast live from Repair Days on Thursday, November 5, from noon to 4:00 p.m. on WKNO-FM.
"Bring your cherished metal items to the Museum and watch skilled artisans restore them with care. Whether it’s a family heirloom, treasured keepsake, or everyday object, our experts are ready to give it new life. Proceeds from Repair Days support the Museum’s vital programs, including exhibitions, our apprenticeship program, M4 on Tour, and the Forging the Future after-school program."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Kayla Wright, the Metal Museum’s communications manager, about the event.
Darel will broadcast live from Repair Days on Thursday, November 5, from noon to 4:00 p.m. on WKNO-FM.
on the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis | On stage through Saturday, November 7
"Experience the ultimate jam session inspired by the legendary night of December 4, 1956! Step inside Memphis’ Sun Records studio as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins unite for the first and only time!"
Checking on the Arts: Director Bruce Huffman and Music Director Nathan McHenry, who reprises his role as Jerry Lee Lewis, join Kacky Walton to discuss the production.
"Experience the ultimate jam session inspired by the legendary night of December 4, 1956! Step inside Memphis’ Sun Records studio as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins unite for the first and only time!"
Checking on the Arts: Director Bruce Huffman and Music Director Nathan McHenry, who reprises his role as Jerry Lee Lewis, join Kacky Walton to discuss the production.
South Main Arts District| Thursday, November 5 - Sunday, November 8
"The 28th edition of the Indie Memphis Film Festival returns to the big screen in the South Main Arts District November 5th - 8th at the Halloran Centre & Malco Powerhouse – followed by encore screenings at Malco Studio on the Square on November 9th - 10th!"
Checking on the Arts: Co-Executive Director Joseph Carr and Artistic Director Brandon Harris join Kacky Walton to discuss how to highlight standout documentary and narrative films, along with panel discussions, throwback screenings, teen shorts, and more.
"The 28th edition of the Indie Memphis Film Festival returns to the big screen in the South Main Arts District November 5th - 8th at the Halloran Centre & Malco Powerhouse – followed by encore screenings at Malco Studio on the Square on November 9th - 10th!"
Checking on the Arts: Co-Executive Director Joseph Carr and Artistic Director Brandon Harris join Kacky Walton to discuss how to highlight standout documentary and narrative films, along with panel discussions, throwback screenings, teen shorts, and more.
at Crosstown Concourse | Saturday, November 7 | 10:00 Am - 4:00 PM
"Shop 95+ local artists and makers, sip your way through the Holiday Beer Garden, snap a photo with Santa, and knock out your entire gift list without setting foot in a mall."
"Shop 95+ local artists and makers, sip your way through the Holiday Beer Garden, snap a photo with Santa, and knock out your entire gift list without setting foot in a mall."
at Overton Park | Thursday, November 12 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"Join us for an evening in the unique setting of the Greenhouses at Overton Park. Whether you’re coming for the live music, interactive art pop-ups, specialty cocktails, or fire pits, 100% of every dollar directly supports our grantee partners to help grow the foundation of art in Memphis."
"Join us for an evening in the unique setting of the Greenhouses at Overton Park. Whether you’re coming for the live music, interactive art pop-ups, specialty cocktails, or fire pits, 100% of every dollar directly supports our grantee partners to help grow the foundation of art in Memphis."