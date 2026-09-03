Arts Agenda: Heavy on metal and funk
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. KaRRot (Metal Night) at Overton Park Shell | Friday, September 4 | 7:00 - 9:00 PM
"KaRRot brings the intensity and energy you'd expect from KoRn, themselves... Bringing you songs from their entire catalog, they only have one question. Are you ready??"
Grand Opening Celebration at Metal Museum | Saturday, September 5 | 12:00 - 4:00 PM
"The Grand Opening of The Metal Museum at Overton Park includes a free, all-ages celebration of art, craft, and community. We'll have live metalworking demos, hands-on activities, live music and performances, food, and stunning new exhibitions to experience."
Honoring the mid-century in a modern Metal Museum: Christopher Blank speaks with LRK architect Krissy Flickinger as the Metal Museum opens in the former Memphis College of Art building.
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Metal Museum Communications Director Kayla Wright about the opening weekend festivities.
"KaRRot brings the intensity and energy you'd expect from KoRn, themselves... Bringing you songs from their entire catalog, they only have one question. Are you ready??"
Grand Opening Celebration at Metal Museum | Saturday, September 5 | 12:00 - 4:00 PM
"The Grand Opening of The Metal Museum at Overton Park includes a free, all-ages celebration of art, craft, and community. We'll have live metalworking demos, hands-on activities, live music and performances, food, and stunning new exhibitions to experience."
Honoring the mid-century in a modern Metal Museum: Christopher Blank speaks with LRK architect Krissy Flickinger as the Metal Museum opens in the former Memphis College of Art building.
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Metal Museum Communications Director Kayla Wright about the opening weekend festivities.
at TheatreWorks @ The Square | September 4 - 6
"The 9th Annual Play Festival kicks off the new season with the intriguing theme of grief inspired by the seven-stage model developed from the work of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. These seven short plays explores the emotional journey people experience after loss. Those stages are shock, denial, anger, bargaining, guilt, depression and acceptance."
"The 9th Annual Play Festival kicks off the new season with the intriguing theme of grief inspired by the seven-stage model developed from the work of Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. These seven short plays explores the emotional journey people experience after loss. Those stages are shock, denial, anger, bargaining, guilt, depression and acceptance."
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Sunday, September 6 | 5:00 PM
"Whether you’re a curious foodie or a connoisseur of craft cocktails, Craft Food & Wine Festival invites you to celebrate Memphis’s vibrant culinary scene—one small bite at a time."
"Whether you’re a curious foodie or a connoisseur of craft cocktails, Craft Food & Wine Festival invites you to celebrate Memphis’s vibrant culinary scene—one small bite at a time."
at Memphis Listening Lab | Wednesday, September 9 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM
"Join us for the final Stereo Session of 2026, with a pre-event cocktail party thanks to Independent Bank. We will be listening to and discussing the 1981 release "To The Point" by KWICK. Released in 1981 on EMI America, To The Point finds KWICK operating in the fertile but competitive aftermath of Stax Records’ collapse, when Memphis funk bands were recalibrating for a new era."
"Join us for the final Stereo Session of 2026, with a pre-event cocktail party thanks to Independent Bank. We will be listening to and discussing the 1981 release "To The Point" by KWICK. Released in 1981 on EMI America, To The Point finds KWICK operating in the fertile but competitive aftermath of Stax Records’ collapse, when Memphis funk bands were recalibrating for a new era."