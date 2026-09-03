Arts Agenda: Heavy on metal and funk

at Memphis Listening Lab | Wednesday, September 9 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM

"Join us for the final Stereo Session of 2026, with a pre-event cocktail party thanks to Independent Bank. We will be listening to and discussing the 1981 release "To The Point" by KWICK. Released in 1981 on EMI America, To The Point finds KWICK operating in the fertile but competitive aftermath of Stax Records’ collapse, when Memphis funk bands were recalibrating for a new era."