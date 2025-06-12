WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 12, 2025

— Tennessee Congressman Mark Green from the Nashville area is leaving office, just months into his fourth term.

— Memphis City Council members added a 3% raise for all city employees as it approved a city operating budget and property-tax rate.

— As Congress pushes for Medicaid cuts and new work requirements for the program, experts warn more Tennesseans could lose their health coverage through TennCare.

