WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 18, 2025

— The NAACP and the Southern Environmental Law Center announced their intention to sue xAI over its ongoing use of natural gas turbines to power its South Memphis supercomputer.

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has vetoed a $177,000 grant awarded by County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr., who is awaiting trial on federal criminal charges related to his use of county grants.

