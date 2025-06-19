WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 19, 2025

— Memphis Police have arrested Trenton Abston, 25, who is accused of criminal attempted kidnapping of Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is changing his proposed county property tax rate administration to match the state’s certified rate.

— Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive limiting solitary confinement within the County Division of Corrections.

— Memphis Animal Services could soon have a new director, Suzy Hollenbeck, founder of All 4s Rescue League.

— An electrical fire damaged the Historic Daisy Theatre on Beale Street early Wednesday morning.

