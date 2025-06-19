© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 19, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 19, 2025 at 5:01 AM CDT

— Memphis Police have arrested Trenton Abston, 25, who is accused of criminal attempted kidnapping of Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is changing his proposed county property tax rate administration to match the state’s certified rate.

— Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive limiting solitary confinement within the County Division of Corrections.

— Memphis Animal Services could soon have a new director, Suzy Hollenbeck, founder of All 4s Rescue League.

— An electrical fire damaged the Historic Daisy Theatre on Beale Street early Wednesday morning.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
