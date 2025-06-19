WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 19, 2025
— Memphis Police have arrested Trenton Abston, 25, who is accused of criminal attempted kidnapping of Memphis Mayor Paul Young.
— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is changing his proposed county property tax rate administration to match the state’s certified rate.
— Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive limiting solitary confinement within the County Division of Corrections.
— Memphis Animal Services could soon have a new director, Suzy Hollenbeck, founder of All 4s Rescue League.
— An electrical fire damaged the Historic Daisy Theatre on Beale Street early Wednesday morning.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker