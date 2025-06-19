Arts Agenda: Spark your summer spirit

Bleeding Together, [Fe]atured Ar[Ti]sts, and Zen on the Installment Plan at The Galleries at Crosstown Arts

On view through September 14 | Details

Bleeding Together

"By artist duo A Correspondence (Andres Arauz and Abby Meyers), Bleeding Together invites viewers into the intimate and collaborative space between collage and poetry."

[Fe]atured Ar[Ti]sts

"Curated by the staff of the Metal Museum, this exhibit highlights the creative talents that fuel the institution’s daily work—from forging and fabricating to photography and music."

Zen on the Installment Plan

"In Zen on the Installment Plan, Tad Lauritzen Wright offers meditative mixed media works exploring scale, perception, and the paradox of existence."

Ain't Misbehavin' at Lohrey Theatre | Theatre Memphis

On stage through June 29 | Details

"This musical celebration of the legendary Fats Waller evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of an American original. Five performers are featured with rowdy to risqué songs that reflect Waller’s view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Jared Johnson, director of Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show.

Mystic Pizza The Musical at Harrell Theatre

Opens Friday, June 20 | On stage through June 29 | Details

"Join the Collierville Arts Council for the REGIONAL PREMIERE of this 'slice of life' musical, with all of your favorite hits from the 80s and 90s!"

Project Pat at Minglewood Hall

Saturday, June 21 | 8:00 PM | Details

"Minglewood Hall welcomes Project Pat to the main hall for an extra-special Hometown show."

Michelada Night at WISEACRE OG

Saturday, June 21 | 4:00 - 10:00 PM | Event Details

"Come on out for music, food, Sky Dog samples and Micheladas with Chevemix el Primo. Memphis' hottest Latin band Tropical Fusion will play from 5 to 7PM and DJ Kid Mestizo from Sondero Gotico will be spinning from 8 to 10PM."

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. LadyCouch at Overton Park Shell

Saturday, June 21 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Backed by a rotating cast of players who often tour with the likes of Keith Urban, Tesky Brothers, INXS and more, LadyCouch’s Appalachian upbringings and their genuine appreciation for Soul, Rock, Funk, Country and Folk allow them to build bridges across genres to create a sound all its own."

Live at the Garden: Third Eye Blind at Radians Amphitheater

Saturday, June 21 | 8:00 PM | Details

"The 2025 Live at the Garden concert series, presented by Regions Bank, at the scenic Radians Amphitheater kicks off on June 21 with 90s alt-rock chart-toppers Third Eye Blind."

Film at the Museum: Moonlight at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Sunday, June 22 | 2:00 PM | Event Details

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, this powerful story follows the transformative journey of a young man grappling with his sexuality, family dynamics, and the complexities of his environment...

...Following the screening, we are excited to welcome Dr. Seth Davis from LeMoyne-Owen College, a scholar with deep insights into film theory and cultural studies."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.