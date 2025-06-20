WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 20, 2025

— The Tennessee Board of Education is considering a new rule that would allow school administrators to temporarily remove students with behavioral disabilities from classrooms.

— H&M Development Co. is launching a more than 300-acre industrial park in Jackson, Tennessee, that can serve BlueOval City.

— A Texas-based developer is starting renovation on a vacant, 115-year-old, three-story building on the Main Street Mall.

— Michigan-based workwear clothing brand Carhartt is opening its first local store at Ridgeway Trace in East Memphis by the end of the year.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

