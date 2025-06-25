WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 25, 2025

— With temperatures in the mid-90s today, the National Weather Service has issued a moderate to major heat advisory for the Mid-South.

— A group of religious leaders and immigrant advocates is suing to block a new Tennessee law that would impose criminal penalties for housing undocumented immigrants.

— The man charged with attempted kidnapping of Memphis Mayor Paul Young allegedly compiled a list of other public officials and their family members.

— Federal tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are driving major investments in Tennessee’s battery supply chain.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker