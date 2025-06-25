© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 25, 2025 at 6:43 AM CDT

— With temperatures in the mid-90s today, the National Weather Service has issued a moderate to major heat advisory for the Mid-South. 

— A group of religious leaders and immigrant advocates is suing to block a new Tennessee law that would impose criminal penalties for housing undocumented immigrants. 

— The man charged with attempted kidnapping of Memphis Mayor Paul Young allegedly compiled a list of other public officials and their family members. 

— Federal tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are driving major investments in Tennessee’s battery supply chain. 

