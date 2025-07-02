WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 2, 2025

— According to new data by the Memphis Police Department, overall crime has dropped 20% with meaningful declines in murders, aggravated assaults, and shooting incidents.

— Memphis International Airport is preparing for a busy holiday weekend, with nearly 60,000 passengers scheduled to make their way through TSA checkpoints between now and July 7.

— Mississippi’s health care system is ranked last in the nation in the 2025 scorecards from the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit health policy research organization.

