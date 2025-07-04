WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 4, 2025

— Numerous Fourth of July celebrations will be booming across the Mid-South tonight.

— The Shelby County Health Department has granted xAI an air emissions permit to operate 15 natural gas turbines as a backup power source for its Southwest Memphis data center.

— US District Judge Mark Norris has recused himself from two more recent cases, with no explanation as to why.

— A Bartlett native, Will Reid, has been appointed commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker