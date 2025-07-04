© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 4, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 4, 2025 at 4:48 AM CDT

— Numerous Fourth of July celebrations will be booming across the Mid-South tonight.

— The Shelby County Health Department has granted xAI an air emissions permit to operate 15 natural gas turbines as a backup power source for its Southwest Memphis data center.

— US District Judge Mark Norris has recused himself from two more recent cases, with no explanation as to why.

— A Bartlett native, Will Reid, has been appointed commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
