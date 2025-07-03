Arts Agenda: Festivities other than fireworks

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee at Davies Manor Historic Site / Hillwood

On view through August 1 | Details

"This Tennessee State Museum traveling exhibit bring the award winning Tennessee State Museum temporary exhibit Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee into every part of Tennessee. Davies Manor is thrilled to host this exhibit the farthest west it has ever been."

Tour: Beauty Standards and Fashion Evolution at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, July 3 | 6:00 PM | Event Details

"Docent Lola Johnson leads this insightful tour exploring how changing ideals of beauty and fashion have been reflected—and reinforced—through centuries of art. Moving from medieval portraiture to modern representation, this tour examines how clothes, cosmetics, body image, and social expectations are encoded into artistic depictions, and what they reveal about their time."

Tennessee Craft Southwest Fine Craft Showcase at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One

On view through July 25 | Details | View Gallery

"This exhibition of 78 pieces by over 20 artists encompasses a wide range of media including weaving, wood turning, clay, glass work, jewelry, quilting, painting, sculptures, and much more! Some of the artists collaborated with each other to create something truly unique."

At Memphis Botanic Garden

— Rings Three Ways by Brandy Boyd

Sunday, July 6 | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Register by July 3 | Details

"This beginner-friendly class will guide you through the creation of three unique sterling silver rings, each offering a chance to explore different techniques while allowing plenty of room for creativity. Whether you prefer a simple, refined look or something bold and expressive, each ring can be customized to suit your personal style and comfort level."

— Roseanne Wilson Exhibition

On view through July 31 | Details

"Painting allows me an opportunity to be creative with no boundaries. I love to work in vibrant colors, capturing nature at its best. I have also begun working in a different medium, creating 3-D shadow box art. Each piece is unique and carries a different theme."

Memphis Mojo Tour with Backbeat Tours

Sunday, July 6 | 1:30 - 3:00 PM | Details

90 minutes of high-energy fun on this musical journey featuring Memphis’ greatest attractions. Rock ‘n Roll, blues, and a whole lotta soul – it doesn’t get any better than this!

The Home of the Blues comes alive on this city tour aboard the nation’s only music bus. All of the guides on this tour are professional Beale Street musicians who play and sing selections from the city’s rich musical heritage, while entertaining you with comedy, history, and behind-the-scenes stories of your favorite Memphis personalities."