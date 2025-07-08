WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 8, 2025

— Blighted properties in Memphis could be demolished faster under a new city ordinance that would expedite a legal process that often takes several years.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools may lose $17 million in federal funds it uses to pay for school-based translators and district-level staff who help educators improve their teaching strategies.

— The City of Collierville has filed a restraining order against a homeowner connected to two house parties with paid admission.

— The Ed Murphey Classic, a nationally ranked track and field competition now in its ninth year, will feature two-time Olympic gold medal winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone this weekend.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker