WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 14, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:55 AM CDT

— Grok, the xAI chatbot, embraced Nazism and anti-Semitic ideology for part of last week.

Learn more: Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, started calling itself 'MechaHitler'

— The Tennessee Department of Education recently released district- and state-level results of its Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, known as TCAP exams.

— Nearly 200 students at the University of Memphis who are from Ghana may not be able to finish their education due to nonpayment by their government. 

— A world record was set over the weekend at the Ed Murphey Classic, a track and field meet now in its ninth year. 17-year-old Quincey Wilson broke the under-18 record time in the 400 meter, his fourth occasion to do so.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
