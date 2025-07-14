— Grok, the xAI chatbot, embraced Nazism and anti-Semitic ideology for part of last week.

Learn more: Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, started calling itself 'MechaHitler'

— The Tennessee Department of Education recently released district- and state-level results of its Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, known as TCAP exams.

— Nearly 200 students at the University of Memphis who are from Ghana may not be able to finish their education due to nonpayment by their government.

— A world record was set over the weekend at the Ed Murphey Classic, a track and field meet now in its ninth year. 17-year-old Quincey Wilson broke the under-18 record time in the 400 meter, his fourth occasion to do so.

