WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 22, 2025 at 6:12 AM CDT

— Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia have asked a federal judge in Nashville to keep him in jail as he awaits trial on human smuggling charges.

— An 18-year-old Ole Miss football player, Corey Adams, was shot and killed in Cordova late Saturday night in an incident that also left four other people wounded.

— 100 N. Main developers are ready to move into the planning and design phase for the future multi-use hi-rise, but work on the building has stopped and the schedule remains unclear.

— Memphis crime overall in the city is down 20% compared to the same period last year, according to the Memphis Police Department.

— Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. will go to trial on federal charges related to bribery, kickbacks, and tax evasion on January 20 of next year.

