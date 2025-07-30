WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 30, 2025

— The City of Memphis has inked a deal with a project management firm that lays out plans for a $55 million renovation of AutoZone Park and the surrounding area.

— The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into another inmate death at Shelby County Jail, the sixth this year.

— In a deposition taken in the lawsuit over her ouster, former Superintendent Marie Feagins answered questions about how she sourced claims that Memphis-Shelby County school board members illegally met in private to plot her termination.

— A Canada-based company specializing in bakery products has bought a former Kellogg facility in Fayette County.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

