WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 11, 2025

— Librarians at Memphis Public Libraries are looking for union representation.

— Official autopsy reports have been released for two Shelby County Jail inmates who died earlier this year.

— A new puppet theater stage will crop up in the in-progress Pearce Pocket Park in North Memphis in the Scutterfield area.

— Golfer Justin Rose wins $3.6 million at the annual FedEx St. Jude Championship.

