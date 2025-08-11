© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 11, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:47 AM CDT

— Librarians at Memphis Public Libraries are looking for union representation.

— Official autopsy reports have been released for two Shelby County Jail inmates who died earlier this year.

— A new puppet theater stage will crop up in the in-progress Pearce Pocket Park in North Memphis in the Scutterfield area.

— Golfer Justin Rose wins $3.6 million at the annual FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
