WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 12, 2025

— The Shelby County Commission voted Monday to limit Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members to two consecutive terms starting with the 2026 elections.

— An ongoing multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit by the family of Tyré Nichols has been rescheduled to November 2026.

— Some kitchen sinks, concession stands and water fountains at more than 20 Memphis-Shelby County Schools campuses were shut down last weekend after their water tested for lead levels above state standards.

— Memphis Made Brewing Co., which opened in 2013, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

— Hundreds of people gathered Monday at FedExForum for a memorial service to FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, who died in June.

