WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 12, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:40 AM CDT

— The Shelby County Commission voted Monday to limit Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members to two consecutive terms starting with the 2026 elections.

— An ongoing multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit by the family of Tyré Nichols has been rescheduled to November 2026.

— Some kitchen sinks, concession stands and water fountains at more than 20 Memphis-Shelby County Schools campuses were shut down last weekend after their water tested for lead levels above state standards.  

— Memphis Made Brewing Co., which opened in 2013, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. 

— Hundreds of people gathered Monday at FedExForum for a memorial service to FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, who died in June.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
