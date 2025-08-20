© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, August 20, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 20, 2025 at 6:41 AM CDT

— Planned FedExForum renovations could take place over seven to 12 years, based on a proposal that reveals the $550 million in repairs needed to the facility.

— The trial of Hernandez Govan continued Tuesday, as prosecutors introduced cellphone data that allegedly links him to the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

— A new survey from the Tennessee Education Research Alliance reveals what makes Tennessee teachers stay in the profession.

— A third case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in the area by the Shelby County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
