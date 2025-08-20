WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, August 20, 2025

— Planned FedExForum renovations could take place over seven to 12 years, based on a proposal that reveals the $550 million in repairs needed to the facility.

— The trial of Hernandez Govan continued Tuesday, as prosecutors introduced cellphone data that allegedly links him to the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

— A new survey from the Tennessee Education Research Alliance reveals what makes Tennessee teachers stay in the profession.

— A third case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in the area by the Shelby County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker