WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 19, 2025

— The western portion of Tennessee is now in a period of “severe” drought, with a small portion of northwest counties in “extreme” drought.

— A company controlled by xAI has been given the greenlight to lease more than 500 acres for a solar panel project.

— Downtown Memphis will get new pole banners on Main Street.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker