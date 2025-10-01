WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 1, 2025

— The first National Guard troops could arrive in Memphis within the next two weeks.

— Republican State Sen. Brent Taylor continued his ongoing attacks on Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy in Washington Tuesday, calling the DA the “root” cause of crime.

— Shelby County Commissioners recently voted to move all Memphis-Shelby County Schools board seats to the 2026 election.

