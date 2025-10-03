WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 3, 2025

— The Shelby County government cannot issue bonds or borrow money this year, after the Tennessee Comptroller’s office rejected the county’s budget.

— A new Google data center in West Memphis will cost $ 4 billion and take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

— Tennessee’s rate of uninsured children is rising, placing the state in the middle of national rankings.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

