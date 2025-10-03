© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 3, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:16 AM CDT

— The Shelby County government cannot issue bonds or borrow money this year, after the Tennessee Comptroller’s office rejected the county’s budget.

— A new Google data center in West Memphis will cost $ 4 billion and take between 18 and 24 months to complete.

— Tennessee’s rate of uninsured children is rising, placing the state in the middle of national rankings.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom