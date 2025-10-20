WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 20, 2025

— State and local leaders are suing Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee over the deployment of the Tennessee National Guard in Memphis.

— On Saturday, protesters in Memphis added to an estimated 5 million nationwide participating in the No Kings rally against President Trump’s polices.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

