© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 21, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 21, 2025 at 6:41 AM CDT

— Gov. Bill Lee’s administration has responded to a lawsuit filed by local officials that questions the legality of National Guard deployment here.

— A recent verbal altercation involving General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies could be looked into by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

— Jim Bomprezzi Sr., former mayor of Lakeland, has died.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom