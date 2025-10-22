WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 22, 2025

— The federal public defender's office appears to be overwhelmed by a flood of cases, some of which are a result of arrests made by the Memphis Safe Task Force.

— Parents in DeSoto County are calling for a school walkout to protest both the light sentencing given to a convicted sex offender and the controversy caused by character letters written on the offender’s behalf by nine teachers, a vice principal and a school board member.

— Local home sales increased 13% in September, compared to the same period a year ago, according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

