© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 22, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:15 AM CDT

— The federal public defender's office appears to be overwhelmed by a flood of cases, some of which are a result of arrests made by the Memphis Safe Task Force.

— Parents in DeSoto County are calling for a school walkout to protest both the light sentencing given to a convicted sex offender and the controversy caused by character letters written on the offender’s behalf by nine teachers, a vice principal and a school board member.

— Local home sales increased 13% in September, compared to the same period a year ago, according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom