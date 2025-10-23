WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 23, 2025

— County officials say there are now 159 National Guardsmen deployed in Memphis, up from 64 from last week.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders have proposed closing five schools next year and merging students into neighboring facilities.

— Visitors to the Benjamin Hooks Central Library will soon have easier access to the main desk on the second floor with escalator replacements.

— Tennesseans working in retail, agriculture, food services, and early childhood education industries are not earning a living wage, according to a new report.

