WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 23, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 23, 2025 at 7:04 AM CDT

— County officials say there are now 159 National Guardsmen deployed in Memphis, up from 64 from last week.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders have proposed closing five schools next year and merging students into neighboring facilities.

— Visitors to the Benjamin Hooks Central Library will soon have easier access to the main desk on the second floor with escalator replacements.

— Tennesseans working in retail, agriculture, food services, and early childhood education industries are not earning a living wage, according to a new report.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

