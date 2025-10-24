© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 24, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 24, 2025 at 7:04 AM CDT

— In an ongoing legal battle over a new East Memphis Liquor store, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has denied an application for The Station to operate.

— The number of Germantown Municipal School students who live within the district has decreased by about 170 compared to last year.

— A section of Shelby Drive in Collierville will remain closed for construction longer than expected.

— International Paper says it’s outsourcing its information technology services to an India-based tech firm.

— The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board has approved an additional $57 million for terminal modernization at Memphis International, part of a projected $700 million in costs.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
Nick Newsom
