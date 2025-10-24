WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 24, 2025

— In an ongoing legal battle over a new East Memphis Liquor store, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has denied an application for The Station to operate.

— The number of Germantown Municipal School students who live within the district has decreased by about 170 compared to last year.

— A section of Shelby Drive in Collierville will remain closed for construction longer than expected.

— International Paper says it’s outsourcing its information technology services to an India-based tech firm.

— The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board has approved an additional $57 million for terminal modernization at Memphis International, part of a projected $700 million in costs.

