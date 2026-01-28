WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, January 28, 2026

— With temperatures expected to get above freezing again today, the City of Memphis is salting secondary streets after focusing on major roads.

— While the Tennessee General Assembly has been on hold this week, State Rep. John Gillespie and Sen. Brent Taylor have sponsored the Memphis Safe Task Force Accountability Act.

— One Tennessee Republican leader, Jeremy Faison, is objecting to comments made by FBI Director Kash Patel related to the Minneapolis man killed by a federal agent.

— The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the historic Annesdale mansion on Lamar Avenue Tuesday.

