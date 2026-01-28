WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, January 28, 2026
— With temperatures expected to get above freezing again today, the City of Memphis is salting secondary streets after focusing on major roads.
— While the Tennessee General Assembly has been on hold this week, State Rep. John Gillespie and Sen. Brent Taylor have sponsored the Memphis Safe Task Force Accountability Act.
— One Tennessee Republican leader, Jeremy Faison, is objecting to comments made by FBI Director Kash Patel related to the Minneapolis man killed by a federal agent.
— The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the historic Annesdale mansion on Lamar Avenue Tuesday.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
