WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, January 28, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:37 AM CST
Nick Newsom
wknofm.org

— With temperatures expected to get above freezing again today, the City of Memphis is salting secondary streets after focusing on major roads.

— While the Tennessee General Assembly has been on hold this week, State Rep. John Gillespie and Sen. Brent Taylor have sponsored the Memphis Safe Task Force Accountability Act.

— One Tennessee Republican leader, Jeremy Faison, is objecting to comments made by FBI Director Kash Patel related to the Minneapolis man killed by a federal agent.

— The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the historic Annesdale mansion on Lamar Avenue Tuesday.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
