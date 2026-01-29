Arts Agenda: Thaw out with events around town

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Crosstown Arts Film Series: No Country for Old Men at Crosstown Theater | Thursday, January 29 | 7:00 PM

"The Coen Brothers’ Academy Award–winning adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s novel stands as one of the most unsettling American films of the 21st century. Set against the bleak landscapes of West Texas, No Country for Old Men follows intersecting lives pulled into a spiral of violence after a drug deal goes wrong, along with the unstoppable force that follows in its wake." learn more

Dreamgirls at Hattiloo Theatre | On stage through March 8

"This smash-hit musical follows an all-girl singing group as they rise from obscurity to superstardom in the 1960s and 70s.



Directed by award-winning director and Broadway choreographer Patdro Harris, DREAMGIRLS delivers powerful vocals, stunning movement, and a story that will stay with you long after the curtain closes." learn more

Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 & Trumpet Virtuoso at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Saturday, January 31 | 7:30 PM

at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Sunday, February 1 | 2:30 PM

"Music Director Robert Moody leads the orchestra through this masterpiece’s rich textures, dramatic contrasts, and somber beauty that defines Brahms’ symphonic legacy. Alexander Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto is a virtuosic showcase for the instrument, filled with dramatic contrasts and lively energy. Trumpet soloist Will Leathers brings the piece to life with dazzling technical skill." learn more

Black Artists in America: From the Bicentennial to September 11 at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through March 29

"Black Artists in America: From the Bicentennial to September 11, 2001, is curated by Dr. Earnestine Jenkins, professor of Art History at the University of Memphis and will include more than fifty paintings, sculptures, and works on paper drawn from public and private collections across the country." learn more

* Check with individual arts organizations concerning weather-related schedule changes