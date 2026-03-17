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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, March 17, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 17, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The Orpheum Theatre revealed its 2026-27 Broadway season on Monday. Season subscriptions go on sale May 1.

— The Peabody Memphis’ Chez Philippe restaurant has earned AAA’s Five Diamond designation for the first time since it opened in 1982.

— Lost Art Cocktail Bar will open this summer in the former Pearl’s Oyster House Downtown.

— After a slow January, local home sales were up last month by 32% and slightly higher than February 2025.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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