WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, March 17, 2026

— The Orpheum Theatre revealed its 2026-27 Broadway season on Monday. Season subscriptions go on sale May 1.

— The Peabody Memphis’ Chez Philippe restaurant has earned AAA’s Five Diamond designation for the first time since it opened in 1982.

— Lost Art Cocktail Bar will open this summer in the former Pearl’s Oyster House Downtown.

— After a slow January, local home sales were up last month by 32% and slightly higher than February 2025.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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