WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, March 19, 2026

— Memphis-Shelby County School Board members have walked back a decision to make Roderick Richmond the district’s permanent superintendent.

— Tennessee House Republicans passed immigration-related legislation on Monday.

— Environmental advocates say the new Farm Bill proposal going through Congress caters to major chemical companies while weakening protections in Tennessee and across the U.S.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker