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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, March 19, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:49 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Memphis-Shelby County School Board members have walked back a decision to make Roderick Richmond the district’s permanent superintendent.

— Tennessee House Republicans passed immigration-related legislation on Monday.

— Environmental advocates say the new Farm Bill proposal going through Congress caters to major chemical companies while weakening protections in Tennessee and across the U.S.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom