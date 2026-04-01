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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, April 1, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 1, 2026 at 6:51 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools will finally see the results of a major forensic audit, which may hasten a state takeover of the district.

Update: Tennessee lawmakers say the results of a major forensic audit of Memphis-Shelby County Schools provides clear evidence of “widespread operational failures.”

— The Memphis-Shelby County Schools school board voted unanimously to make Roderick Richmond the permanent superintendent.

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved a new rule this week to censure disruptive behavior.

— A Tennessee House bill that would have awarded FedEx $20 million in tax breaks for building materials failed this week, with Democrats and Republicans both comparing it to corporate welfare.

— The city has broken ground on a new riverboat docking area on the north end of Mud Island. The $6 million project is expected to improve river tourism.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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