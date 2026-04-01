WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, April 1, 2026

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools will finally see the results of a major forensic audit, which may hasten a state takeover of the district.

Update: Tennessee lawmakers say the results of a major forensic audit of Memphis-Shelby County Schools provides clear evidence of “widespread operational failures.” Listen • 2:00

— The Memphis-Shelby County Schools school board voted unanimously to make Roderick Richmond the permanent superintendent.

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved a new rule this week to censure disruptive behavior.

— A Tennessee House bill that would have awarded FedEx $20 million in tax breaks for building materials failed this week, with Democrats and Republicans both comparing it to corporate welfare.

— The city has broken ground on a new riverboat docking area on the north end of Mud Island. The $6 million project is expected to improve river tourism.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker