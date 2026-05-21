Arts Agenda: Five Betties, two fellows, and one sunset symphony
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Memphis Listening Lab | Thursday, May 21 | 6:00 PM
"This intimate session will be a moderated conversation exploring his work, creative process, and experiences as an artist. Held in the Sound Room, this workshop offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of Memphis’s most respected musicians in a relaxed, small group setting."
"This intimate session will be a moderated conversation exploring his work, creative process, and experiences as an artist. Held in the Sound Room, this workshop offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of Memphis’s most respected musicians in a relaxed, small group setting."
at The Grove at GPAC | Thursday, May 21 | 6:30 PM
"The Memphis Wind Symphony is a dynamic, 65-member wind ensemble dedicated to bringing vibrant, high-quality performances to audiences throughout the Greater Memphis area. Their repertoire spans a wide range of musical styles — from traditional wind ensemble literature and classical transcriptions to crowd-pleasing pop tunes and big band favorites."
"The Memphis Wind Symphony is a dynamic, 65-member wind ensemble dedicated to bringing vibrant, high-quality performances to audiences throughout the Greater Memphis area. Their repertoire spans a wide range of musical styles — from traditional wind ensemble literature and classical transcriptions to crowd-pleasing pop tunes and big band favorites."
at TheatreWorks @ The Square | On stage through June 7
"In Collective Rage, the lives of five very different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex and "theat-ah." As they meet, fall in love, rehearse, revel and rage, they realize that they've been stuck reading the same scripts for far too long."
Checking on the Arts: Award-winning director Ann Marie Hall joins Kacky Walton to talk about helming this production.
"In Collective Rage, the lives of five very different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex and "theat-ah." As they meet, fall in love, rehearse, revel and rage, they realize that they've been stuck reading the same scripts for far too long."
Checking on the Arts: Award-winning director Ann Marie Hall joins Kacky Walton to talk about helming this production.
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, May 22 | 7:30 PM
"Iris Artist Fellows return to The Green Room, collaborating with other members of the Iris Collective for one final chamber concert this season. Momentum marks your last chance to experience this season’s Iris Artist Fellows, Roberta dos Santos and Alexandre Negrão."
"Iris Artist Fellows return to The Green Room, collaborating with other members of the Iris Collective for one final chamber concert this season. Momentum marks your last chance to experience this season’s Iris Artist Fellows, Roberta dos Santos and Alexandre Negrão."
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, May 23 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
"A creative workshop inspired by the beautifully crafted ceramics on view in the MCA (Memphis College of Art) exhibition. In celebration of this retrospective show, young artists will explore form and texture by sculpting their own mini pottery pieces using Model Magic and kid-friendly clay tools."
"A creative workshop inspired by the beautifully crafted ceramics on view in the MCA (Memphis College of Art) exhibition. In celebration of this retrospective show, young artists will explore form and texture by sculpting their own mini pottery pieces using Model Magic and kid-friendly clay tools."
at Circuit Playhouse | On stage through May 31
"Finding a renewed sense of purpose and self-discovery along the way, Kenneth navigates the challenges of disruption to his normal routine. This play tells a story of new friendships, new beginnings, and finding the courage to overcome personal barriers."
Checking on the Arts: Tony Horne joins Kacky Walton to talk about the show that dives into the mind of mild-mannered bookstore employee Kenneth.
"Finding a renewed sense of purpose and self-discovery along the way, Kenneth navigates the challenges of disruption to his normal routine. This play tells a story of new friendships, new beginnings, and finding the courage to overcome personal barriers."
Checking on the Arts: Tony Horne joins Kacky Walton to talk about the show that dives into the mind of mild-mannered bookstore employee Kenneth.
at Overton Park Shell | Sunday, May 24 | 7:30 PM
"This concert will feature patriotic favorites performed by the full orchestra. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics to celebrate Memorial Day weekend under the stars with the MSO."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this free concert.
"This concert will feature patriotic favorites performed by the full orchestra. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics to celebrate Memorial Day weekend under the stars with the MSO."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this free concert.