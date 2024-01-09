This popular beer lover’s event allows guests to sample a variety of beers from some of the best breweries in the region, alongside special items from some of the best Memphis restaurants.

Along with the brews, there will be educational information on everything from carbonation to climate change, and how it all impacts the brewing process.

I asked three of the participating Memphis brewers to share an interesting fact about beer.

Jeff Sable of Urban Consequence Brewing Company explained that the same grain (or combination of grains) may produce beers with different flavors, depending on the amount of time and the temperatures at which the grain is soaked during the brewing process.

Clark Ortkiese of Crosstown Brewing Company said that historically beer styles have been dictated by the water profile of their homelands. For example, Dublin has the right water for a great stout, Burton on Trent was perfect for IPA, and Pilsen was perfect for making a light lager.

Kelvin Kolheim of Beale Street Brewing reminds us that despite beer’s Egyptian and African heritage, these traditions have been mostly forgotten and are rarely found in American brewing culture. Today, Black owned breweries make up less than 1% of the nearly 9,000 breweries in operation. “Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America’s favorite adult beverage one pint at a time,” he said.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

The Science of Beer at The Memphis Museum of Science & History

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: The Museum of Science & History (MoSH), 3050 Central Ave.

Cost: $50 for general admission tickets

Tickets: https://moshmemphis.com/event/science-of-beer-2/