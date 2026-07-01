WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 1, 2026

— 201 Poplar reopens to the public today after a two-day closure due to a water main break.

— A trial date of January 11, 2027 has been set for Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer, who faces federal charges related to the abuse of county procurement cards.

— As SpaceX continues to face local controversy over its data centers, it announced on its website that Memphis area residents, including those in North Mississippi, can get half-off monthly discounts on its satellite internet service named Starlink.

— Coletta’s Italian Restaurant is closing its 30-year old Bartlett location on Appling Road.

— The former IKEA store in Cordova is now on the market.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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