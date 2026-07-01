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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 1, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 1, 2026 at 5:14 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— 201 Poplar reopens to the public today after a two-day closure due to a water main break.

— A trial date of January 11, 2027 has been set for Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer, who faces federal charges related to the abuse of county procurement cards.

— As SpaceX continues to face local controversy over its data centers, it announced on its website that Memphis area residents, including those in North Mississippi, can get half-off monthly discounts on its satellite internet service named Starlink.

— Coletta’s Italian Restaurant is closing its 30-year old Bartlett location on Appling Road.

— The former IKEA store in Cordova is now on the market.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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