WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 13, 2026

— The Memphis Public Libraries is severing its fundraising partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the Library, in what the library has called a “business decision.”

— Clark Tower, the landmark 34-story building on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis, is for sale.

— The Greater Memphis Chamber has launched a national search for its next president and CEO.

— Regional One Health is laying off more than 100 workers, as its extended Care Hospital at 890 Madison is closing.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker