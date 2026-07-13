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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 13, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:24 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— The Memphis Public Libraries is severing its fundraising partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the Library, in what the library has called a “business decision.”

— Clark Tower, the landmark 34-story building on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis, is for sale.

— The Greater Memphis Chamber has launched a national search for its next president and CEO.

— Regional One Health is laying off more than 100 workers, as its extended Care Hospital at 890 Madison is closing.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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