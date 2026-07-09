Arts Agenda: Jazz, Blues, and Jookin'
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at St. George's Episcopal Church | On view through July 29
"The Bartlett Art Association of Bartlett, TN, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1988 to encourage, educate, improve, exhibit, and support fine art. They invite all artists of all skill levels, working in any medium, and supporters of fine arts to join the fun and fellowship experienced by BAA members."
"The Bartlett Art Association of Bartlett, TN, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1988 to encourage, educate, improve, exhibit, and support fine art. They invite all artists of all skill levels, working in any medium, and supporters of fine arts to join the fun and fellowship experienced by BAA members."
at the Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through July 10
"The Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at Christian Brothers University is proud to present the 2026 Spring BFA Exhibition, featuring works by graduating seniors in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts."
"The Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at Christian Brothers University is proud to present the 2026 Spring BFA Exhibition, featuring works by graduating seniors in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts."
at Stax Museum of American Soul Music | On view through August 6
"A limited-time photo exhibit honoring one of the most influential voices in blues history. From his groundbreaking sound and signature left-handed guitar style to his transformative years at Stax Records, the exhibit explores Albert King’s lasting impact on blues, soul, and American music."
"A limited-time photo exhibit honoring one of the most influential voices in blues history. From his groundbreaking sound and signature left-handed guitar style to his transformative years at Stax Records, the exhibit explores Albert King’s lasting impact on blues, soul, and American music."
at New Ballet Ensemble & School | Friday, July 10 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"The initial class will be taught by New Ballet Teaching and Performing Artists and offers a safe, welcoming space for teens to stay active, build confidence, learn new moves, and connect with others throughout the summer. Whether you're completely new to Jookin or already have dance experience, all skill levels are encouraged to participate."
"The initial class will be taught by New Ballet Teaching and Performing Artists and offers a safe, welcoming space for teens to stay active, build confidence, learn new moves, and connect with others throughout the summer. Whether you're completely new to Jookin or already have dance experience, all skill levels are encouraged to participate."
at The Dame | Friday, July 10 | 7:30 - 10:30 PM
"The debut Twin Fiction album is releasing July 10, and we're celebrating at The Dame at Hotel Pontotoc in downtown Memphis. Victoria Dowdy will open up the night."
"The debut Twin Fiction album is releasing July 10, and we're celebrating at The Dame at Hotel Pontotoc in downtown Memphis. Victoria Dowdy will open up the night."
at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One | Sunday, July 12 | 2:00 - 4:00 PM
"This exhibition of 83 pieces by over 20 artists encompasses a wide range of media including weaving, wood turning, clay, glass work, jewelry, quilting, painting, sculptures, and much more! Some of the artists collaborated with each other to create something truly unique."
"This exhibition of 83 pieces by over 20 artists encompasses a wide range of media including weaving, wood turning, clay, glass work, jewelry, quilting, painting, sculptures, and much more! Some of the artists collaborated with each other to create something truly unique."
at Court Square Park | Sunday, July 12 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM
"Sunset Jazz at Court Square is a free family friendly Jazz concert series hosted by Just Jazzin’. The series is held annually, every 2nd Sunday of May through October. It offers a great line-up of some of Memphis’ finest jazz artists, featuring different styles from straight ahead to swing."
"Sunset Jazz at Court Square is a free family friendly Jazz concert series hosted by Just Jazzin’. The series is held annually, every 2nd Sunday of May through October. It offers a great line-up of some of Memphis’ finest jazz artists, featuring different styles from straight ahead to swing."