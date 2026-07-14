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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 14, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 14, 2026 at 7:03 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Two Memphis City Council members and a City Council staffer are now under investigation, according to a Daily Memphian source.

— President Donald Trump has endorsed state Senator Brent Taylor in the Republican primary for the redrawn 9th congressional district.

— A number of municipal courtrooms are closed again today at 201 Poplar for repairs related to recent flooding.

— Portions of historic former Somerville Elementary School will be demolished this week.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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