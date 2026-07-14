WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 14, 2026

— Two Memphis City Council members and a City Council staffer are now under investigation, according to a Daily Memphian source.

— President Donald Trump has endorsed state Senator Brent Taylor in the Republican primary for the redrawn 9th congressional district.

— A number of municipal courtrooms are closed again today at 201 Poplar for repairs related to recent flooding.

— Portions of historic former Somerville Elementary School will be demolished this week.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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