WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 15, 2026

— Ground was broken Tuesday on what is being touted as the nation’s largest solar project, near the town of Wilson, Arkansas, about 40 miles north of West Memphis.

— Researchers at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are participating in a global study of HIV treatment for those 16 and up.

— Collierville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen have reappointed former town administrator James Lewellen to the Memphis Light, Gas and Water board.

— Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has called a special session of the state legislature to address a proposed youth court reform bill.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker