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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 15, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 15, 2026 at 5:09 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Ground was broken Tuesday on what is being touted as the nation’s largest solar project, near the town of Wilson, Arkansas, about 40 miles north of West Memphis.

— Researchers at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are participating in a global study of HIV treatment for those 16 and up.

— Collierville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen have reappointed former town administrator James Lewellen to the Memphis Light, Gas and Water board.

— Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has called a special session of the state legislature to address a proposed youth court reform bill.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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