WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 21, 2026
— In the first two days of early voting, more than 9,000 Shelby County voters cast ballots.
— Gov. Bill Lee has chosen retired FedEx Pilot Albert Glenn and AutoZone executive David McKinney as his picks for the new Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.
— Downtown Memphis’ Front Street is getting a multimillion-dollar facelift, adding to more street closures until winter.
— LeMoyne-Owen College is expanding its campus with a flurry of transactions.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
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