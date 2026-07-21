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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 21, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 21, 2026 at 6:54 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— In the first two days of early voting, more than 9,000 Shelby County voters cast ballots.

— Gov. Bill Lee has chosen retired FedEx Pilot Albert Glenn and AutoZone executive David McKinney as his picks for the new Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

— Downtown Memphis’ Front Street is getting a multimillion-dollar facelift, adding to more street closures until winter.

— LeMoyne-Owen College is expanding its campus with a flurry of transactions.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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