WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 21, 2026

— In the first two days of early voting, more than 9,000 Shelby County voters cast ballots.

— Gov. Bill Lee has chosen retired FedEx Pilot Albert Glenn and AutoZone executive David McKinney as his picks for the new Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

— Downtown Memphis’ Front Street is getting a multimillion-dollar facelift, adding to more street closures until winter.

— LeMoyne-Owen College is expanding its campus with a flurry of transactions.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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